Dhi Qar leads Iraq in CCHF: 15 cases reported

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar has become Iraq's top province for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), with more than 10 confirmed cases, the province's Health Committee reported on Thursday.

Committee Chairman Ahmad Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News that the number of cases in Dhi Qar reached 15, attributing the surge to two main factors.

First, the veterinary hospital in Al-Nasiriyah lacks sufficient staff, requiring 100 more veterinarians to handle the outbreak. "The current team is overwhelmed, and more personnel are needed.”

“There is also weak oversight by municipal authorities, which has allowed uncontrolled livestock movement in urban areas and unsupervised slaughtering,” he added. “Daily monitoring and prompt reporting are essential."

Al-Khafaji further pointed to security gaps at checkpoints, which allow animals to move freely within and outside the province, accusing the local government of failing to address the crisis.

According to Shafaq News tracker, CCHF has led to 35 confirmed cases across the country, with four deaths in Kirkuk, two in Muthanna, and one in Diyala.

The authorities in different provinces took strict measures to fight the endemic.