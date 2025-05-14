CCHF toll climbs in Iraq with new case

Shafaq News/ Health authorities in Iraq have confirmed new infections of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), including the country’s first fatality from the disease this year in Dhi Qar province.

A medical source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News that the death involved a woman in her sixties from Al-Rifai district, north of the provincial capital. “She had been experiencing symptoms consistent with hemorrhagic fever and was receiving treatment, but her condition failed to improve,” the source said.

In Nineveh, health authorities confirmed a new infection in a 27-year-old man from the Qayyarah subdistrict, south of Mosul. According to a source in the Nineveh Health Directorate, the Central Public Health Laboratory in Baghdad confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday.

The patient was transferred to Al-Shifa Specialized Hospital to undergo the Ministry of Health’s treatment protocols and remains under strict medical observation, the source added.

The new case raises Nineveh’s total to four confirmed infections since April 30, when the province reported its first case of the year. According to the same official, three previous patients have fully recovered and were discharged after completing medical evaluations.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s tracker, Iraq has recorded 45 confirmed cases of CCHF since the beginning of 2025, including 9 fatalities.