Iraq’s Dhi Qar reports 86 CCHF cases in 2025

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Health authorities in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, have recorded 86 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) since the start of 2025, a source at the provincial Veterinary Hospital revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that most infections, which included six deaths, were reported among butchers and livestock handlers, who face heightened exposure due to the nature of their work.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq recorded 228 CCHF cases so far this year, including 35 deaths.