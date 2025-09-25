First CCHF death this month reported in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News - Dhi Qar

A woman from Dhi Qar Province, southern Iraq, died on Thursday from complications of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a local source told Shafaq News.

The woman, in her forties, passed away in al-Shatra district, and her body was transferred to the forensic department for legal procedures.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Dhi Qar has reported 87 CCHF cases, bringing Iraq’s tally to 238 infections, including 36 deaths.

Read more: Iraq’s butchers bear the brunt of CCHF crisis