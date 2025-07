Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

On Wednesday, health authorities in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province reported the third fatality from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) this year.

A veterinary source told Shafaq News that a 60-year-old man from Al-Dawayah district succumbed to the virus earlier in the day.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 161 CCHF cases, including 27 deaths.