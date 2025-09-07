Nineveh records new CCHF infection

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Health authorities in Nineveh, northern Iraq, confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) involving a 16-year-old from Mosul.

A source told Shafaq News that the teenager was first admitted to the hospital on September 2 with symptoms of the virus, before laboratory tests in Baghdad confirmed the infection five days later. He has since been transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Nineveh has reported 12 cases, bringing Iraq’s national tally to 233 infections, including 35 deaths.

