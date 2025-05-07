CCHF: Iraq’s Nineveh registers 3rd case in a week

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Nineveh reported its third confirmed case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) within a week, a medical source at the Provincial Health Department reported on Wednesday.

The patient, a 32-year-old man from the Al-Rifai neighborhood, Mosul, is hospitalized and receiving treatment under standard health protocols, the source told Shafaq News.

Last Wednesday, a 48-year-old woman was diagnosed with CCHF, followed by a 47-year-old man the next day. Both remain under care at Al-Shifa Hospital.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 37 cases, including seven deaths.

