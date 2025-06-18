40% of Iraq faces desertification, 70% of farmland deemed barren

Shafaq News/ Desertification has affected roughly 40% of the country’s total land area, while over 70% of its agricultural land has become unproductive due to prolonged drought and poor water management, Iraq’s Green Observatory warned Tuesday.

In a statement marking the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, the Observatory said large portions of the country now require urgent reforestation and environmental rehabilitation to stem further ecological degradation.

“The desertification crisis is not limited to public land—it has severely impacted farmlands as well,” the statement read, citing field reports from across Iraq’s provinces.

According to the Observatory, Dhi Qar Province recorded the highest levels of land degradation and population displacement, driven by dwindling vegetation cover and acute water scarcity. In contrast, Nineveh Province saw the lowest levels of desertification, aided by more favorable geography and increased grassroots efforts in tree planting and greenbelt initiatives.

The group warned that without swift governmental and regional intervention, Iraq risks facing a severe environmental and humanitarian crisis. “The continued migration from rural areas to cities will further strain public services and infrastructure,” it stated.

Desertification has emerged as one of Iraq’s most pressing environmental challenges, exacerbated by declining rainfall, reduced water inflows from neighboring countries, and weak local water resource governance.