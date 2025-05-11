Highest nationwide: Dhi Qar struggles with CCHF’s grip

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province has recorded 20 confirmed cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) since January, the highest nationwide, health officials revealed on Saturday.

A health source familiar with the situation said all patients have been isolated in designated treatment centers, with containment protocols in place to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile, the provincial health committee urged Baghdad to dispatch at least 100 veterinarians to support field response, citing inadequate surveillance systems and overstretched local personnel. “We’re facing a serious gap in disease monitoring and animal control,” a committee member told Shafaq News.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 43 cases of CCHF, including eight deaths.

The Ministry of Health said it is monitoring developments in coordination with the World Health Organization, while no nationwide alert has been issued so far.