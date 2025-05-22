Iraq’s Duhok confirms second CCHF case

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, health authorities in the Duhok province of Iraq confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), marking the second reported infection in the province this month.

A local health official, speaking to Shafaq News, noted that the patient—a 45-year-old woman from the Shiladze area in the Al-Amediya district—was admitted to the hospital after developing symptoms consistent with the disease. She had initially sought medical attention three days earlier due to a high fever and a decline in her overall condition. Laboratory tests later confirmed the infection.

The woman was identified as the sister of Duhok’s first confirmed CCHF case, who died on May 10 from complications related to the virus. The familial link has raised concerns over possible household transmission.

In response, medical teams have begun tracing contacts and implementing precautionary measures to prevent further spread.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 47 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.

CCHF is a highly infectious viral disease transmitted through tick bites or contact with the blood of infected animals. Health experts warn that the virus can be fatal in more than 40% of cases.