Duhok reports new CCHF case

Shafaq News – Duhok

A new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has been confirmed in Duhok province, a source in the local health directorate reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the patient is a displaced roaming meat seller from Sinjar district, affirming that Duhok’s veterinary department will implement necessary health measures to curb the spread of the disease, with teams set to launch extensive spraying campaigns covering all areas where livestock and sheep are present.

According to Shafaq News' tracker, Duhok registered four CCHF cases, including one fatality, bringing the total cases to 230, including 36 deaths.