Iraq’s Mosul confirms new CCHF case

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi health authorities in Nineveh confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Mosul.

According to a medical source speaking to Shafaq News, the man, a 65-year-old resident of al-Sihha neighborhood, was admitted to Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital after developing symptoms consistent with the viral disease. Laboratory results confirmed the infection, prompting his transfer to al-Shifa Specialized Hospital for treatment under the standard medical protocol.

Following the diagnosis, health teams disinfected the patient’s home and launched contact tracing in the surrounding area. Local crisis response units are continuing to monitor for additional suspected cases.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 49 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.