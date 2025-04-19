CCHF: Iraq’s Saladin launches 24/7 disinfection drive

Shafaq News/ Veterinary teams in Iraq’s Saladin province have launched round-the-clock disinfection campaigns to prevent the spread of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), officials revealed on Saturday.

Ihsan Khaled Al-Bazouni, director of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, told Shafaq News that daily spraying and livestock dipping operations are being conducted across the province, even during holidays.

“All veterinary clinics have been mobilized, and livestock owners were instructed to follow strict preventive measures,” Al-Bazouni clarified, adding that authorities are also monitoring unregulated slaughter sites in coordination with local bodies to limit further transmission.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed 14 CCHF cases and two deaths since the start of 2025.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.