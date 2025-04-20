Iraq’s Basra confirms first CCHF case

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, health authorities in Iraq’s Basra Province confirmed the first case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

According to Basra Veterinary Hospital Director Riyadh Mohammed, the case was identified through early detection efforts carried out by hospital teams as part of a national campaign launched on April 6.

He added that 24 veterinary teams affiliated with the hospital are currently operating across the province to inspect and protect livestock. Precautionary measures include immersing animals in insecticidal solutions to eliminate tick vectors known to transmit the disease.

“The situation in Basra remains stable.”

The announcement came one day after the Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed two deaths from the disease in the northern province of Kirkuk, along with 14 total infections reported across the country since the beginning of 2025.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in over 40 percent of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.