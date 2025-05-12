CCHF: Saladin launches veterinary inspections to prevent spread

Shafaq News / The Veterinary Hospital in Saladin has ramped up its inspection campaigns in coordination with local authorities as part of a preemptive effort to contain the spread of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), officials confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Ihsan Khalid al-Bazouni, the hospital’s manager, said veterinary teams continue to carry out field visits to butcher shops across the province in coordination with administrative units. Legal action is being taken against violators as authorities enforce veterinary health standards and combat unregulated animal slaughtering.

The campaign also includes a ban on raising livestock within city limits, citing public health risks and the impact on the urban environment.

Al-Bazouni noted that the measures will extend to all districts and sub-districts in the province as part of a wider preventive strategy.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s tracker, Iraq has recorded 43 confirmed cases of CCHF since the beginning of 2025, including 8 fatalities. No infections have been reported in Saladin so far.