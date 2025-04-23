Kirkuk outbreak: Deadly Crimean-Congo fever claims another life

Shafaq News/ A third fatality from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever was reported in Kirkuk, as Iraq’s Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

A medical source told Shafaq News the deceased was a 52-year-old butcher who likely contracted the virus through direct contact with infected meat or animals, leading to severe symptoms and eventually death.

The source said a second case was recorded in a female laboratory technician who became infected while handling contaminated samples, and transferred to intensive care.

In response, Kirkuk health authorities have launched disinfection campaigns, intensified inspections of butcher shops, and issued warnings about unregulated slaughter and improper meat handling.

19 confirmed cases have been recorded across Iraq since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Health reported earlier this week.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a highly infectious disease that can cause severe illness and death. According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms include fever, fatigue, dizziness, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and diarrhea. In advanced stages, patients may suffer from internal bleeding, neurological failure, and multi-organ dysfunction.