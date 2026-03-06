Iraqi factions warn attacks on Beirut suburb would threaten US interests

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Any Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut would prompt strikes against US embassies and American companies in Iraq and across the region, the Iraqi factions’ coordination group threatened on Friday.

In a statement, the group said developments in the region have shown that security is interconnected, arguing that stability cannot exist for one party without the other.

“Any attack on the densely populated suburb would threaten the security of embassies belonging to aggressor states in several countries,” the statement added, clarifying that embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Lebanon could face security risks.

The statement also stressed that “situation could have direct repercussions for major US oil companies operating in the Arabian Peninsula.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيملقد أثبتت السنوات الماضية، أن المنطقة برمتها مرتهنة لمعادلة واحدة: إما أمن للجميع، أو لا أمان لأحد، لذا فإن أمن واستقرار الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت وسكانها جزء لا يتجزأ من معادلة الأمن الإقليمي، وإن تداعياته تمس المصالح الحيوية للولايات المتحدة في الشرق… — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 6, 2026

Earlier, Israel issued warnings for residents of the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate the area entirely. The district is one of the most densely populated areas in Lebanon and a major stronghold of support for Hezbollah. During previous conflicts between Israel and Lebanon since Israel’s first invasion in 1978, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut with airstrikes, leading to destruct parrs of its buildings, streets, and markets.