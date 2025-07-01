Iraq issues death, life sentences in major drug cases

Shafaq News – Al-Karkh/Maysan

Iraqi courts have handed down two sentences in separate drug trafficking cases, including a death penalty, the Supreme Judicial Council announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the Al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced a drug dealer to death after authorities seized 55 kilograms of marijuana in his possession.

In a separate ruling, the Maysan Criminal Court sentenced another drug dealer to life in prison after he was found in possession of 914 grams of opium intended for sale.