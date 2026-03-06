Oil facility and airport area targeted in Iraq’s Basra attacks

Shafaq News- Basra

Several locations in southern Iraq’s Basra province came under attack on Friday, including a foreign oil company site and an area near Basra International Airport, security sources told Shafaq News, as an unmanned aircraft also crashed at a facility linked to the British energy company BP.

The Beckers oil company site in the Burjesia area west of Basra was hit in a strike believed to involve either a drone or a rocket. No casualties or damage details have been released, and security units initiated an investigation while reinforcing their presence in the area.

An unidentified drone also fell near the air cargo building within the perimeter of Basra International Airport, landing in an open space without causing injuries or structural impact. Authorities have not clarified the origin of the aircraft.

Separately, a source told our agency that a reconnaissance drone went down at a BP-operated facility in the Rumaila oil field west of the city. Security personnel removed the aircraft and secured the surrounding area.