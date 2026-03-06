Trump: Deploying US ground forces to Iran would be ‘a waste of time’

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday described the deployment of ground forces to Iran as “a waste of time” as tensions between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran continue to rise.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump asserted that Iran has already suffered major losses, claiming its naval fleet and key military capabilities had been destroyed. Indicating that Washington aims to stabilize the situation while Iran chooses new leadership rather than engage in long-term reconstruction, he expressed hope that a capable leader will emerge and referred to individuals he believes could assume such a role, adding that steps are being taken to protect them during the conflict.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

