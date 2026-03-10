Trump pledges Iran with 'total ruin' over Hormuz blockade

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Iran with a strike “20 times stronger” than anything it has faced, if the country moves to block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy trade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that, alongside the massive strike, the United States would target “easily destroyed” sites, making it nearly impossible for Iran to rebuild itself.

“Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!” he added, framing the warning as a message to China and other countries that depend heavily on the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 4.5% of total global trade annually. Oil prices jumped more than 20% on Monday to their highest levels since July 2022, as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran intensified and concerns grew over potential disruptions to energy supplies and shipping through the waterway.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dismissed Trump’s claims, noting that commercial and military vessels continue to navigate the strait safely. In a statement, the group stressed that US ships have stayed more than 1,000 km away for fear of being targeted, asserting that Tehran “will not allow a single liter of oil from the region to reach the adversary and its partners until further notice.”