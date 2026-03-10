Germany temporarily withdraws Baghdad embassy staff over security risks

Shafaq News- Berlin

Germany has temporarily relocated personnel from its embassy in Baghdad due to rising security risks linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson described the move as a precautionary step amid the deteriorating security environment, noting that the situation remains under continuous assessment to ensure staff safety. The embassy in Baghdad remains accessible, though legal and consular services continue to operate on a limited basis.

The measure follows a similar decision by Berlin to transfer personnel from its embassy in Tehran to a secure location outside Iran after renewed US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.