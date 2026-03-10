China demands global cooperation for Strait of Hormuz stability

Shafaq News- Beijing

China on Tuesday noted that keeping the Strait of Hormuz secure is vital for global energy supplies, as the war between Iran, the United States, and Israel entered its second week.

At a press briefing, Geng Shuang, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, underscored Beijing’s focus on halting military conflict, noting that China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs plans to travel across the region to support stability and encourage dialogue among all parties involved.

Stressing the importance of safeguarding shipping lanes and oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, he urged the international community to cooperate in preserving stability.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with a strike “20 times stronger” than anything it has faced if the country moves to block oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy trade.

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 4.5% of total global trade annually. Oil prices jumped more than 20% on Monday to their highest levels since July 2022, as tensions escalate and concerns mount over potential disruptions to energy supplies and shipping through the waterway.