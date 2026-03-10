KRG calls on Baghdad to act after attacks on diplomatic sites in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Tuesday condemned “unjustified attacks” targeting civilians, public institutions, and diplomatic missions in Iraqi Kurdistan, urging Baghdad to uphold national sovereignty and restrain armed groups responsible for the strikes.

In a statement, the KRG Department of Foreign Relations emphasized that assaults on diplomatic premises violate international law, noting that the UAE Consulate General in Erbil came under attack overnight without casualties. The statement also affirmed that the Kurdistan Region is not involved in the ongoing regional confrontation and continues to advocate peace and stability across the Middle East.

The US-based monitoring organization Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT) recorded 196 missile and drone attacks across the Region since February 28, leaving four dead and 19 injured. Targets included the US Consulate General in Erbil, military bases, camps hosting Iranian Kurdish refugees, headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Erbil International Airport, oil fields, hotels, residential areas, telecommunications towers, and Peshmerga command facilities.

On Sunday, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Jalal Talabani said that Baghdad had received a list of individuals and groups allegedly linked to the incidents, warning that additional measures could follow if authorities fail to act.

