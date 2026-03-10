Iran:190+ children killed in US and Israeli attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

193 children were killed across Iran in recent US and Israeli attacks, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said, describing the attacks as an attempt to divide the country rather than defend democracy or freedom.

She added that attacks on oil facilities also caused environmental problems in the capital, Tehran, but authorities restored fuel supplies within 24 hours after the strikes disrupted distribution.

The Iranian Red Crescent said at least 1,230 people were killed so far, including 175 schoolgirls and staff members in a missile strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. Reports by the UNICEF indicated that most of those killed were between 7 and 12 years old.

The president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, also revealed that the US-Israeli airstrikes damaged 13,785 civilian units across Iran, including 11,293 residential buildings and 2,383 commercial properties, in addition to several public facilities. The strikes also hit educational infrastructure, including 65 schools.