Kurdistan Region reopens most border crossings with Iran after recent tensions

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Most border crossings between the Kurdistan Region and Iran have reopened after several days of closure linked to recent tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel, the Kurdistan Region Exporters and Importers Union said on Tuesday.

Authorities reopened the crossings that had previously halted trade with the region, while the Bashmakh border crossing remained operational throughout the period and did not close, currently receiving about 500 trucks per day carrying transit goods and Iranian products

The union said officials reopened the Shushmi–Tawela crossing within Halabaja Province on March 8, followed by Siran Band-Baneh in the next day.

Most Iranian goods entering the Kurdistan Region consist of food products, including vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and beverages, as well as soft drinks, juices, chocolate, biscuits, and other goods that had regularly entered the region before the recent tensions began.

The authorities expected other border crossings including Haji Omran and Parwez Khan to reopen in the coming days.