Canada agrees to take back ISIS detainees from Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Canada is ready to receive its citizens detained in Iraq, Ambassador Christopher Boehm told Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji on Tuesday.

During a meeting in Baghdad, the two sides also discussed the ongoing Middle East war, with Al-Araji calling for efforts to halt the attacks and return to negotiations.

Iraq recently received between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria in an operation coordinated with the United States after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew and closed detention camps that had held suspected members of the group for nearly a decade. Russia, Turkiye, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, and Egypt are among the countries that have indicated readiness to repatriate their nationals.