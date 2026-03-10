Baghdad holds funeral for PMF fighters killed in Kirkuk airstrike

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Dozens of fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held a funeral procession in central Baghdad on Tuesday for comrades killed in an airstrike that targeted their headquarters in the Al-Dibis district, northwest of Kirkuk, earlier in the day.

PMF members from the Kataib Imam Ali faction performed the funeral rites in Baghdad’s “PMF Media City” on Palestine Street.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command mourned the six fighters, adding that other members were also wounded in the attack.