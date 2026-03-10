Iraq’s Chaldean Patriarch Sako resigns after 13 years

Iraq’s Chaldean Patriarch Sako resigns after 13 years
2026-03-10T12:39:01+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako resigned on Tuesday after 13 years leading the Chaldean Church, submitting his resignation to Pope Leo XIV, who accepted it.

A statement by the patriarchate quoted Sako as saying that he stepped down to devote himself to prayer, writing, and pastoral service. “To prevent any misinterpretation, I confirm that no one forced me to do this.”

Sako has led the Chaldean Catholic Church, Iraq’s largest Christian denomination, since 2013 and has been a prominent advocate for Iraqi Christians during years of conflict and displacement. His tenure also included tensions with Iraqi authorities in 2023 after a presidential decree revoked state recognition of his position, prompting him to temporarily relocate the patriarchate to the Kurdistan Region.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon