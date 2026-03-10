Iraq’s Chaldean Patriarch Sako resigns after 13 years

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako resigned on Tuesday after 13 years leading the Chaldean Church, submitting his resignation to Pope Leo XIV, who accepted it.

A statement by the patriarchate quoted Sako as saying that he stepped down to devote himself to prayer, writing, and pastoral service. “To prevent any misinterpretation, I confirm that no one forced me to do this.”

Sako has led the Chaldean Catholic Church, Iraq’s largest Christian denomination, since 2013 and has been a prominent advocate for Iraqi Christians during years of conflict and displacement. His tenure also included tensions with Iraqi authorities in 2023 after a presidential decree revoked state recognition of his position, prompting him to temporarily relocate the patriarchate to the Kurdistan Region.