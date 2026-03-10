Iraq’s Dhi Qar Provincial Council removes deputy head in majority vote

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar’s Provincial Council voted on Tuesday to remove Deputy Chairman Murtadha Al-Saidi from office during an official session.

The 18-member council approved the decision by majority vote, ending Al-Saidi’s tenure under legal procedures as part of the body’s authority to improve administrative performance in the province, Shafaq News correspondent indicated.

During the same session, members also voted to dismiss Qahtan Adnan, director of the Nasiriyah Municipality, and elected Imad Majid Harran to head the newly established Al-Shams subdistrict in Al-Dawaya district.