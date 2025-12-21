National Wisdom Movement nominates candidate to replace Iraq’s Dhi Qar governor

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

The National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), led by Ammar Al-Hakim, has nominated Haitham Al-Hamadani to replace Dhi Qar Governor Murtadha Al-Ibrahimi, following the latter’s election to parliament, a local source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

“The movement considers the governorship part of its political share," the source said, adding that the movement is awaiting the Provincial Council vote after political consensus among the blocs represented in the council.

IHEC held the special and general voting rounds on November 9 and 11. The Alliance of National State Forces, a parliamentary bloc aligned with the National Wisdom Movement, secured 18 seats in Iraq’s parliament.

