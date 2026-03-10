US considers escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States is weighing options to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine revealed on Tuesday, as the Middle East war disrupts shipping through the vital energy corridor.

Caine told reporters the US military could consider multiple measures if tasked with protecting tankers crossing the waterway. “The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz,” he explained, noting that tankers have been unable to sail for more than a week, forcing producers to halt pumping as storage fills.

Iranian security chief Ali Larijani warned earlier that the strait will either be a "strait of peace and prosperity for all or will be a strait of defeat and suffering for warmongers.”

