President Barzani congratulates Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Ali Khamenei on his election as Iran’s Supreme Leader, wishing him success in his new role.

In a statement, Barzani reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to maintaining “historical and friendly relations” with Iran, highlighting the importance of cooperation that serves the mutual interests of both sides and supports peaceful coexistence across the wider region.

Iran decided on Sunday to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during recent US and Israeli strikes, making him the third leader of the Islamic Republic since 1979.