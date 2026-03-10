Israel claims killing Iran Basij chief as Tehran launches new missile wave

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli airstrikes in Iran targeted Asadollah Badfar, head of Iran’s Basij organization, Israeli media claimed on Tuesday, as the Middle East war continues.

The Israeli army said it attacked ballistic missile engine facilities, long-range launch sites, and Basij positions across Iran, following the destruction of 16 aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, part of efforts to establish Israeli “control” over Iranian airspace.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), meanwhile, launched the 34th wave of Operation True Promise 4, firing “heavy precision ballistic missiles with warheads exceeding one ton” at US and Israeli targets across the region. Israel said it detected missile launches and activated air raid sirens, while the UAE Defense Ministry reported intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 10, 2026

Domestically, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry reported that security forces arrested 30 suspects accused of espionage and cooperation with “foreign actors,” seizing weapons and communications equipment during operations across several provinces.