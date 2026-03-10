Hezbollah launches rockets toward Israeli sites and settlements

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it launched several rocket attacks targeting Israeli positions and settlements near the Lebanese border.

In separate statements, the group said rockets were fired toward the Israeli settlements of Misgav Am and Metula in northern Israel. It also targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers at several locations near the Lebanese border, including the Hamames military position south of al-Khiam, Wadi al-Asafir south of al-Khiam, and an area east of the al-Khiam detention center.

In remarks to Al-Araby TV, Mahmoud Qomati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, said the group’s actions were not meant to support Iran but were taken as a “defensive action” after monitoring Israeli military mobilization along Lebanon’s southern border. He stressed that Hezbollah’s decision-making is independent of the Lebanese state and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued since the ceasefire agreement.