Iraq approves counter-drone system amid US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Tuesday approved the purchase of a counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) to strengthen defenses amid drone attacks that have recently hit several provinces, including Erbil, Babil, and Al-Anbar.

According to a statement, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Council of Ministers authorized the Interior Ministry to contract with the Military Industrialization Commission to purchase systems designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles.

After the United States and Israel targeted Iran and assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, multiple US bases in Iraq, particularly in the Kurdistan Region, have been targeted by missiles and drones. Some of the attacks were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).