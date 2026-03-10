Kataib Hezbollah backs Muslim Brotherhood after US terror designation

2026-03-10T19:15:08+00:00

Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah on Tuesday voiced support for the Muslim Brotherhood, pledging to share resources with the movement after Washington designated the Sudanese branch a terrorist organization.

In a statement, Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi said placing the Brotherhood on “so-called terror lists” was a “badge of honor” and proof of the group’s principles.

The US State Department earlier designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity, with plans to also list it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Washington claimed the group, which includes the Islamic Movement in Sudan and its armed wing Al-Baraa bin Malik Battalion, has used “violence against civilians” and deployed thousands of fighters in Sudan’s ongoing war. The designation freezes assets under US jurisdiction and bars Americans from conducting transactions with the group.

Kataib Hezbollah is itself designated a terrorist organization by the United States, which listed the Iran-aligned Iraqi armed group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2009 and sanctioned it as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity.

