Sudan formalizes a peace deal with “rebels”

Shafaq News / A Comprehensive Peace Agreement was signed today Saturday between the Government of the Sudan and some rebel groups after decades of conflicts and negotiations in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

These rebel groups have battled the army and allied militias in the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.

The keys ones are, Sudan Liberation Army-Minni Minawi (SLA-MM), Minni Minawi’s SLA faction, this group evolved out of a tribal split in the SLA, and were associated more with fighting the “Janjaweed” militias accused of atrocities in Darfur than political opposition to the government in Khartoum.

Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), led by Jibril Ibrahim, The group was among mostly non-Arab rebels who took up arms against the government of former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2003, complaining that Darfur was being marginalized.

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N)-Malik Agar, which is made up of fighters who sided with the south in the civil war before South Sudan seceded in 2011.

Sudan Liberation Army-Abdel Wahed (SLA-AW) led by Abdel Wahed el-Nur, the most active group on the ground in Darfur, did not sign the Juba deal, and talks are still running with SPLM-N-Abdelaziz Al-Hilu led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu who has a stronghold in the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan, and commands the biggest rebel faction in the region.

Leaders from Kenya, Ethiopia, Chad, and Egypt as well as the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia attended the event.

Sudan’s new civilian and military leaders, who have shared power since then, say ending conflicts is a top priority to help bring democracy and peace to a country in crisis.

The deal sets out terms to integrate rebels into the security forces, be politically represented and have economic and land rights. A new fund will pay $750 million a year for 10 years to the impoverished southern and western regions and the chance of return for displaced people is also guaranteed.