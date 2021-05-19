We have committed and will remain committed to the agreement with Tel Aviv, Sudanese Prime Minister says

Shafaq News / The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok, said today, Wednesday, that the process of normalization with Israel is for the interest of his country.

Hamdok held its first interview with a Hebrew newspaper "Maariv" today, in which he confirmed that normalization with Israel will continue despite the recent escalation between the Israeli army and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Hebrew newspaper quoted Hamdok as saying, “the process of normalization with Israel will continue. This is for our interest. We have committed and will remain committed, and we are very determined to abide by the agreement with Tel Aviv.”

The Newspaper said the Sudanese Prime Minister’s statements came during his participation in the Paris International Conference in Support of Sudan which is holding in Paris.

It is noteworthy that Israel and Sudan agreed in October 2020 to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States, making Khartoum the third Arab government to set aside hostilities with Israel.