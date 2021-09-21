Failed Sudan coup attempt contained

Shafaq News/ Sudanese authorities have contained a failed coup attempt, and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sudanese state TV announced that there had been a "failed" coup in the country, adding that there had been an attempt to take control of the public media building in Omdurman, across the river Nile in the capital Khartoum.

The country's sovereignty council said that the situation was under control and that law enforcement would begin questioning suspects immediately. Soon after that, Sudan's military confirmed the earlier reports.

At least 40 military officers are reported to have been arrested in connection with the alleged coup.

Army vehicles could be seen partrolling the streets of Khartoum on Tuesday morning.

Sudan saw a successful coup just two years ago, when longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted. Since then, Sudan has been ruled by a transitional government council containing civilian and military members.

However, the council has been unable to reconcile the deep political divisions since the Bashir era. Moreover, they have overseen harsh economic reforms to qualify for international Monetary Fund loans that have met with resistance from the Sudanese people.