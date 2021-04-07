Sudan’s Cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-07T14:21:05+0000

Shafaq News/ A new move forward the normalization with Israel, The Sudanese Cabinet voted to repeal the 1958 law. The Law barred the establishment of diplomatic or business relations with Israel. Penalties for those who violated its stipulations, such as trading with Israelis, included up to 10 years in prison and a hefty fine. According to the Cabinet’s statement, The move needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan’s sovereign council and Cabinet, which serves as Sudan’s interim legislative body, to come into effect. Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in Abraham Accords deals brokered by the Trump administration.

