Islamic Resistance in Iraq downs US MQ-9 drone in Basra
Shafaq News- Baghdad
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) shot down a US MQ-9 drone early Tuesday in northern Basra province.
The group said its fighters downed an aircraft belonging to the “US occupation, using appropriate weapons.”
Earlier, IRI reported carrying out 37 military operations over the past 24 hours targeting US bases in Iraq and the region.
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم أُذِنَ لِلَّذِينَ يُقَاتَلُونَ بِأَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوا ۚ وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِيرٌ دفاعاً عن سيادة بلدنا وأجوائه المُستباحة من قبل طيران قوات الاحتلال، أسقط مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق فجر اليوم طائرةً مُسيَّرةً من نوع MQ9 تابعةً…— صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 10, 2026