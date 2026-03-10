Islamic Resistance in Iraq downs US MQ-9 drone in Basra

Islamic Resistance in Iraq downs US MQ-9 drone in Basra
2026-03-10T19:31:05+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) shot down a US MQ-9 drone early Tuesday in northern Basra province.

The group said its fighters downed an aircraft belonging to the “US occupation, using appropriate weapons.”

Earlier, IRI reported carrying out 37 military operations over the past 24 hours targeting US bases in Iraq and the region.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon