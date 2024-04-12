Islamic Resistance threatens a direct response against US in Iraq and the Axis states

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) issued a warning on Friday that it would retaliate directly against the United States if it were to initiate any military actions in Iraq or the Axis of Resistance countries.

In a statement, IRI said, "Substituting terms like alliances or sustainable security partnerships for the American occupation holds no value, given the continued presence of its occupying forces in Iraq. These forces infringe upon Iraq's sovereignty, violate its airspace, and dictate its security decisions."

The group criticized the increasing dominance of US forces in joint operations and security sectors, confirming that they "have no intentions of withdrawing from the country in the foreseeable future."

Furthermore, IRI condemned the escalating American support for "the Zionist entity," holding the US accountable for "any provocative actions by its forces or the entity in Iraq or allied nations."

Since the start of the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa. It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah, and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

So far, about 200 attacks have targeted the US bases.

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All eyes are now on Iran's response following the killing of Iranian military officers, including Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a leader in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and his deputy, along with 11 others in a strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital.

Analysts are divided, with some predicting Iran will retaliate through its proxies in Iraq or Lebanon, while others anticipate a direct response from Iran.