US: Over 5,000 targets hit in Iran as missile attacks drop sharply

Shafaq News- Washington

The White House revealed on Tuesday that more than 5,000 targets in Iran have been struck since the start of the US military campaign, while Iranian missile and drone attacks have dropped sharply.

Speaking at a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Iranian missile launches have decreased by more than 90 percent and drone attacks by about 85 percent since the beginning of Operation “Epic Fury,” pointing out that the US military is making “significant progress” toward its objectives and is now shifting focus to dismantling Iran’s nuclear program infrastructure and missile production facilities.

The spokesperson also said US forces have destroyed more than 50 Iranian vessels, including a large ship carrying drones.

Leavitt stressed that Trump tried to reach a diplomatic deal through peaceful means with the Iranian regime, and “Iran chose this path.”

“The president warned Tehran would face twenty times the force used so far if Iranian forces target ships in the strategic waterway.”

Out of the 140 US troops injured during the conflict with Iran, 108 have returned to duty, according to the Pentagon.