Drone hits near Victoria Base at Baghdad Airport; three others intercepted

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone struck near the Victoria military base at Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday evening after air defenses failed to intercept it, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone approached the base and fell within its perimeter, without damage or casualties.

Earlier in the evening, another security source reported that air defenses at Baghdad International Airport intercepted and downed three drones attempting to target the Victoria base, adding that one of the drones fell inside the Counter-Terrorism Service’s Special Operations area without casualties.