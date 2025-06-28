SOURCE: Crashed Iranian drone found in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces recovered an Iranian-made drone that crashed in Kirkuk province, a source reported on Saturday.

“Patrol units found the wreckage during a sweep in the village of Shalgam in the Riyadh subdistrict, about 45 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital,” the source told Shafaq News.

Investigators suspect the drone went down during the recent Iran-Israel clashes, the source noted.

Similar drone and missile fragments have been found in other Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces, as cross-border strikes intensified during the 12-day escalation. That flare-up paused on June 24 when a temporary ceasefire took effect at 7:00 a.m.