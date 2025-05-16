Iraqi Interior Minister tours Baghdad Airport ahead of Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari visited Baghdad International Airport to review the preparations for receiving delegations participating in the Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in the capital on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Al-Shammari toured several departments within the airport, emphasizing the importance of maintaining operational momentum and providing full facilitation for “the arriving Arab brothers to their second home, Iraq.”

The minister was briefed on the current flow of operations at the airport and instructed full adhere to the outlined security plans to ensure the safe and smooth reception of Arab delegations.

He also called for intensified security efforts, particularly in the critical hours ahead of the summit.

Meanwhile, the ministry intensified security measures ahead of the summit, announcing that no demonstrations will be permitted between May 11 and 20.