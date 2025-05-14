Baghdad tightens security ahead of Arab League summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq has intensified security measures ahead of the Arab League summit in Baghdad, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry announced that no demonstrations will be permitted between May 11 and 20, and any attempts will be considered unlawful, with authorities instructed to arrest those involved.

However, the security plan for the summit does not involve road closures or curfews, but will include extensive deployment of security forces throughout the city, according to Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

The Arab League summit is expected to bring together leaders and senior officials from the bloc’s 22 member states to address pressing regional issues, including political, economic, and security challenges.