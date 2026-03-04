Drone targets Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport
2026-03-04T05:37:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A drone struck Victoria Base inside Baghdad International Airport without causing casualties, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.
Air defense systems at the base, which hosts a US logistics support center near the airport, intercepted and downed another drone late Sunday before it reached the facility’s perimeter.
Authorities have not released additional information on the origin of the drone or possible damage linked to the latest incident.