Iran claims responsibility for strikes on Kurdish opposition in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees operational planning and coordination among the armed forces, said on Wednesday that it conducted strikes on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as the regional conflict entered its fifth day.

Spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that the operation targeted what he described as “separatist groups planning to cross the border and carry out attacks.”

On Tuesday, three explosions struck Erbil following renewed attacks on the headquarters of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Koya district, east of the province.